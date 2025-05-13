Convicted sex offender sentenced for entering country illegally near Sullivan City

A man who was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact in McAllen has been sentenced for entering the country illegally, according to a news release.

The news release said 55-year-old Porfirio Martinez-Santos, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after he was found guilty of illegal re-entry after being previously deported.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the McAllen Border Patrol Station arrested Martinez-Santos on October 4, 2024, according to the news release.

The news release said Martinez-Santos was previously convicted in McAllen for indecency with a child in December 2015. He was sentenced to three years and required to register as a sex offender.