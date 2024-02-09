Cookie Co. in Pharr will be offering Super Bowl themed cookie cakes
The Super Bowl is just days away, and lots of people are likely getting ready to host watch parties.
While some people may have an idea of what they're cooking for their guests, but don't forget about dessert.
Veronica Rodriguez, from Cookie Co. in Pharr, chats with Channel 5 News Sandra Rodriguez about the cookie cakes they will have available for Super Bowl Sunday.
