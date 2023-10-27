x

Cornyn and Cruz lead senators on border tour in the Valley

Friday, October 27 2023
By: Christian von Preysing

U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz led colleagues on a Friday tour of the border in the Rio Grande Valley.

Cornyn and Cruz were joined by senatorial colleagues Mike Lee (R-UT), Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and John Barasso (R-WY), according to a release from Cornyn's office. 

The senators wrapped up their border tour at the Anzalduas Park in Mission, where thousands of migrants are dropped off by Border Patrol.

Cruz said hundreds of immigrants have died this past year, and many others are being exploited under the White House's policies. 

He urged Democrats to see the immigrants who cross for themselves.

