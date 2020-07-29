Coronavirus death toll in Cameron County reaches 200, 647 more residents test positive

Cameron County reported on Wednesday eight additional coronavirus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic started, 200 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the county.

Cameron County also reported that 647 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 9,424.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 3,377 have recovered.