Coronavirus doesn't stop teen from celebrating quinceañera at Edinburg Children's Hospital

Isabel Fuentes didn't let a five-hour-long surgery — or the coronavirus — stop her quinceañera.

After recovering from spinal fusion surgery, Isabel and her family planned her quinceañera with help from Edinburg Children's Hospital.

Friends drove by to wish Isabel well. Her physical therapist practiced dancing with Isabel. And her sister collected presents.

"We're very happy to get all of the family together and that we were able to make this possible," said her sister, Brisna Fuentes. "It's a very happy moment for all of us."

