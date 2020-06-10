Coronavirus doesn't stop teen from celebrating quinceañera at Edinburg Children's Hospital
Isabel Fuentes didn't let a five-hour-long surgery — or the coronavirus — stop her quinceañera.
After recovering from spinal fusion surgery, Isabel and her family planned her quinceañera with help from Edinburg Children's Hospital.
Friends drove by to wish Isabel well. Her physical therapist practiced dancing with Isabel. And her sister collected presents.
"We're very happy to get all of the family together and that we were able to make this possible," said her sister, Brisna Fuentes. "It's a very happy moment for all of us."
Watch the video above to view highlights from her special day.
More News
News Video
-
Coronavirus doesn't stop teen from celebrating quinceañera at Edinburg Children's Hospital
-
Around 400 street lights in South McAllen in the works to be...
-
Black community in the Valley reacts to Pharr commissioners social media comment
-
Live Q&A: Dr. Christopher Romero - Valley Baptist Medical Center
-
Black-owned businesses in the Valley see jump in support amid nationwide movement