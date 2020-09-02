Counselors play key role in caring for COVID-19 patients, supporting health care workers

The stress caused by COVID-19 takes a toll not only on patients fighting the virus but the doctors and nurses who care for them.

Patients in COVID-19 units can't receive visitors. Isolated from family and friends, they may feel lonely and abandoned. Doctors and nurses, meanwhile, attempt to comfort patients but worry they'll catch the virus — and bring the deadly disease home to their families.

The Comprehensive Behavioral Health Team at DHR Health provides support to patients and health care workers.

Counselors from the team help patients stay positive. They also work with doctors and nurses, keeping them mentally sharp.

Watch the video for the full story.