Couple Facing Charges for Drug Smuggling Attempt in Mission

MISSION – A couple is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine into the country.

The drugs were found within the seat of a car where a child was sitting on.

The bust happened at the Mission port of entry Sunday. The couple is from Mexico but have travel visas.

A secondary inspection led to the discovery of 11 kilos of cocaine in the front bumper and in the seat that the child was occupying.

According to the criminal complaint, the couple said they were told they were smuggling money, but suspected it was cocaine.

They also allegedly admitted this was not their first smuggling attempt.