COVID-19 antibody infusion center to open in Harlingen

A COVID-19 antibody infusion center is set to open in Harlingen on Saturday.

The center will be located at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Rio Grande Valley and will be operated by private vendor contracted by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

It's one of nine infusion centers across the state, including San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Austin.

According to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott's office, the center will treat COVID-19 patients who do not need hospitalization "with therapeutic drugs that can prevent their condition from worsening and requiring hospital care."

This will be an outpatient treatment facility for adults and kids 12 and up. A referral will be needed. The center will be operational seven days a week.