COVID-19 created a greater need for respiratory therapists in the Valley

COVID-19 has created a greater need for respiratory therapists, with some hospitals even offering signing bonuses as an added incentive.

A Valley student says the pandemic has expanded her opportunities.

Jackie Salinas started the respiratory therapy program at South Texas College in 2019 — just before the pandemic struck. The effect COVID-19 has on the lungs only piqued her interest.

“It was interesting to see different ways it was being managed and how one person could go from being very severe to walking out and that in itself was rewarding,” Salinas said.

As a respiratory therapy student, Salinas also helped on the front lines during the pandemic.

“It has really put a lot of emphasis on respiratory therapists because we’re the ones handling the life-sustaining machines, the ventilators that breathe for our patients,” said STC respiratory therapy program chair Gabriel Peña.

Now, it’s a profession that’s highly sought after.

“We’ve been having a lot of hospitals recruit students, offering sign on bonus, relocation assistance, full time job with benefits, tuition reimbursement,” Peña said.