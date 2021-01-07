COVID-19 vaccination clinic underway in La Joya

Hundreds of people received the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday in La Joya.

Cars started lining up Wednesday afternoon for the community vaccination clinic, which started at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Only health care workers, people 65 years old or older, and people with certain medical conditions were eligible for vaccinations.

The La Joya Police Department and the La Joya Independent School District Police Department worked together to manage the crowds.

Eduardo "Eddie" Olivarez, the chief administrative officer for Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, explained why the county is prioritizing elderly people along with health care workers.

"Hidalgo County's had 2,200 people die from COVID. We have the second-highest rate of fatalities in the state of Texas. Eighty eight percent — 88% — are older than 50," Olivarez said.

Hidalgo County plans to organize more community clinics as more doses of the vaccine become available.

