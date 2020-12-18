COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville

The COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville on Friday.

Dr. Jose Ayala, the hospital's chief medical officer, received the first shot.

"I feel wonderful. I think 2020 was a really hard, difficult year for the community of Brownsville and the whole nation. And I see this as a new beginning," Ayala said. "A new beginning of the era. It's not the end of COVID-19. It's the new beginning for Cameron County, Brownsville and the whole U.S."

