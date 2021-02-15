x

COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Mission pushed back due to weather

By: KRGV Digital Team
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Tuesday in Mission will be pushed back due to severe weather. 

Vaccine administration for people with yellow wristbands will now begin at 12 p.m. at the Mission Event Center located at 2425 Ruby Red Blvd. 

All scheduled Adult Day Care Centers with purple wristbands will be moved to Wednesday Feb. 17 at the Mission High School gym at their same scheduled times.

Residents will only be allowed into the parking area 30 minutes before their time slot window. 

