COVID-19 vaccine walk-ins welcome at DHR Health, Sunday
According to a social media made Saturday, walk-in appointments for first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are welcome from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18 at the DHR Health Edinburg Conference Center, located at 118 Paseo Del Prado.
Vaccines are available to anyone over 16; pre-registration is not required.
More News
News Video
-
Police Chief: Homicide investigation underway after body found in Mercedes
-
Health experts say vaccine hesitancy, work schedules impact demand for COVID-19 shots
-
Mission church donates Chromebooks to local non-profit
-
Rio Grande Valley to receive nearly 70,000 COVID-19 vaccines
-
McAllen firefighters rescue disabled man from house fire