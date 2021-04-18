COVID-19 vaccine walk-ins welcome at DHR Health, Sunday

According to a social media made Saturday, walk-in appointments for first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are welcome from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18 at the DHR Health Edinburg Conference Center, located at 118 Paseo Del Prado.

Vaccines are available to anyone over 16; pre-registration is not required.