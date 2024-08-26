Cowboys and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb agree to contract extension

KRGV file photo

The Dallas Cowboys and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have agreed to a four-year, $136 million contract extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $100 million in guaranteed money. It also makes Lamb the second highest paid wide receiver in the NFL by AAV behind Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.

The agreement is expected to end Lamb's training camp holdout. The top target from last season has yet to take the practice or game field for Dallas ahead of the start of the regular season.

Last season, Lamb led the NFL in receptions with 135 and finished second in the league with 1,749 receiving yards. Both statistics set Cowboys franchise records in the respective categories.

Lamb will return to a Cowboys offense devoid of another player who posted more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season.