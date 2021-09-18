Crash hospitalizes 2 people in McAllen

The jaws of life were used to free the occupants of at least one vehicle following a crash that occurred in McAllen Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Pharr and McAllen police departments responded to a crash after two vehicles collided with each other at the intersection of Nolana Avenue and Jackson Road. We’re told neither driver yielded as one car was rushing to turn while the other was crossing the intersection. At least two people were hospitalized.

Their condition is not currently known.

