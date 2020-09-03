x

Crash in Los Fresnos kills grandmother and grandchildren

2 hours 23 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 September 03, 2020 1:34 PM September 03, 2020 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified three people who died in a two vehicle head-on collision on Wednesday. 

Maria Guadeloupe Zamora, 49, of Port Isabel died on the scene. Her grandchildren, Ariel Castillo, 2 and Reynaldo Alvarado, 6, who were in the car with her, also died after being being transported to a local hospital.

DPS said the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

