Crash in Los Fresnos kills grandmother and grandchildren
The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified three people who died in a two vehicle head-on collision on Wednesday.
Maria Guadeloupe Zamora, 49, of Port Isabel died on the scene. Her grandchildren, Ariel Castillo, 2 and Reynaldo Alvarado, 6, who were in the car with her, also died after being being transported to a local hospital.
DPS said the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
