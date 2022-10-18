Crash involving Edinburg police unit under investigation

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a crash that hospitalized one of their own and two other individuals.

The crash occurred Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of McColl Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive, according to a news release.

According to the release, a witness said a gray Chevrolet Tahoe traveling southbound on McColl Road ran a red light and struck a black Chevy Tahoe police unit as it attempted to make a left turn from McColl Road into Freddy Gonzalez Drive.

The unidentified police officer in the unit, and the two occupants of the Chevrolet Tahoe, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

The case remains under investigation.