Teen killed in Donna expressway crash

KRGV photo

A teen died on Tuesday following a crash on the expressway, according to Donna police spokesman Det. Frank Vasquez.

Two other people were hospitalized in connection with the crash, Vasquez said. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon between Hutto Road and Main Street on the expressway in Donna, and is causing traffic issues, Vasquez added.

According to Vasquez, the teen and two other people were in a car that was rear-ended by a truck. All three were transported to a local hospital where the teen died, Vasquez said.

The expressway is closed from N. Hutto Road in Donna to Victoria Road was closed for over an hour but has since reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.