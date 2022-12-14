Credit card skimmer found at Stripes store in Mission

The Mission Police Department launched an investigation after a credit card skimmer was found at a Stripes store, according to a news release.

The skimmer was found at the Stripes store located on Business 83 and Bryan Road, near the Mission Police Department.

A skimmer is a device installed on card readers that collects your card number and other information.

“Officers are now making random spot checks at other stores to look for these skimmers,” the news release stated.

Police are asking the public to inspect the gas pump before entering or swiping your card.

No arrests have been made in connection to the case.