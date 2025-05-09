Crews assess, repair storm damage in north McAllen

The storm cleanup is underway in north McAllen. This as electricity is now back on for most people on north Ware Road.

"From nowhere, all the wind, super strong wind," McAllen resident Gilbert Palacios said.

Construction workers and property owners were out throughout the day to inspect and repair damages across a north McAllen neighborhood.

One example of what nearly 90 per hour winds can do is pieces of wood from a nearby fence were found lodged into the exterior of a home, just inches from the window that's still intact.

Power crews are working on utility poles that were left sagging to the side because of the high winds.

According to Magic Valley's outage map, nearly all customers have their power restored in the area.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Rodney Chai said he was glad that no injuries were reported and warnings probably saved lives.

"If our warnings can even help one or two [people] take the appropriate action to safeguard their lives, to get them to be in a safe place when a storm hits, then I think we are successful," Chai said.

The NWS is studying the damage in order to determine if the 90 mph winds were straight line winds, a microburst or even a tornado.

Rio Grande Valley residents are encouraged to report storm damage to the state by taking the iSTAT survey online.

