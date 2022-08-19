x

Crews battling fire at Brownsville building

2 hours 15 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, August 19 2022 Aug 19, 2022 August 19, 2022 1:51 PM August 19, 2022 in News - Local

Crews are battling a fire at a building in Brownsville Friday afternoon. 

The Brownsville Fire Department and police department are at the scene of the fire at a building located on the 1300 block of Cheers St.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. We'll bring you details as they become available. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days