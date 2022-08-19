Crews battling fire at Brownsville building
Crews are battling a fire at a building in Brownsville Friday afternoon.
The Brownsville Fire Department and police department are at the scene of the fire at a building located on the 1300 block of Cheers St.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. We'll bring you details as they become available.
More News
News Video
-
San Benito police: Juvenile student in custody following threat on Instagram
-
Crews battling fire at warehouse in Brownsville
-
Federal grant to assist Valley law enforcement agencies
-
Palmview distributing free sandbags for residents
-
‘We are ready:’ McAllen ISD discusses school safety with parents