x

Crews respond to crash at Edinburg gas station

16 hours 30 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, February 10 2022 Feb 10, 2022 February 10, 2022 10:50 PM February 10, 2022 in News - Local

Crews cleaned up the aftermath of a crash at a gas station near 107 and Jackson Road in Edinburg Thursday night.

Officials say the impact knocked over a gas pump but did not disclose information about the driver involved.

Video of the incident showed a man using a fire extinguisher on the overturned vehicle.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days