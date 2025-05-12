Crews respond to fire at Brownsville apartment complex

Crews with the Brownsville Fire Department are putting out hot spots after battling a fire at an apartment complex.

The fire was reported Monday morning at the Border Apartments, located in the 300 block of Media Luna Road.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, all residents in the affected areas have been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

Access to the apartment complex is restricted, and authorities are advising the public that Media Luna and frontage roads will be blocked as crews respond to the fire.

At around 3 p.m., Channel 5 News learned the fire was out, and eight apartment units were affected by the fire.

