Crews working to contain fire at Alamo recycling center

A fire at the Alamo Recycling Center is blocking traffic west of Durante Avenue.

The Alamo Fire Department is currently working the scene, according to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna.

It is unknown what kind of fire it is or what caused it.

Ozuna is urging drivers in the area to be cautious as smoke is heading south to northwest and may affect drivers vision on the road.

He says drivers should avoid the Frontage Road headed east.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.