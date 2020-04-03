Crisis line launched to help cope with anxiety amid coronavirus outbreak

The rising number of positive coronavirus cases in the Rio Grande Valley has some people feeling anxious.

A crisis line launched by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is aimed at helping people cope with the reality of the pandemic.

Psychiatry professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Michael Escamilla, says a crisis line is critically need since many are dealing with multiple changes in their lifestyle.

Anyone seeking help can call the crisis line at 833-986-1919.

