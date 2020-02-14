x

Critics: consumers should be wary of short-term health plans

3 weeks 3 days 16 hours ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 January 20, 2020 9:06 AM January 20, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By KELLI KENNEDY
Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Consumers who bought a short-term health insurance plan thinking they had found a better deal than “Obamacare” during open enrollment season may be in for a shock when they show up at their doctor’s office this year. The low-cost plans don’t have to cover basics such as prescription drugs or maternity. The Trump administration rolled back restrictions on short-term plans in 2018 and critics quickly labeled them junk insurance, warning that they come with gaps and don’t have to cover pre-existing medical conditions.

