Critics: consumers should be wary of short-term health plans

By KELLI KENNEDY

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Consumers who bought a short-term health insurance plan thinking they had found a better deal than “Obamacare” during open enrollment season may be in for a shock when they show up at their doctor’s office this year. The low-cost plans don’t have to cover basics such as prescription drugs or maternity. The Trump administration rolled back restrictions on short-term plans in 2018 and critics quickly labeled them junk insurance, warning that they come with gaps and don’t have to cover pre-existing medical conditions.

