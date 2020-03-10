Crooks posing as AEP employees targeting Valley customers, businesses

WESLACO – Dozens of residents around the Rio Grande Valley fell victim to a group trying to take their money by threatening to shut off their electricity. The cases are affected AEP Texas customers.

Crooks recently contacting Noe Acevedo didn’t come as a shock to him. As a past victim, he says he pays attention to who comes into his business.

The most recent hoax pulled involves people posing as employees of AEP Texas. People are calling up businesses and residents asking for payment and threatening to turn off the lights.

An AEP Texas representative says there’s no situation where employees will call customers about a bill whether they owe or not because they’re not the ones who sell electricity to people, only deliver it.

