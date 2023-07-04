Crowds flock to South Padre Island to celebrate 4th of July
Hundreds of people flocked to South Padre Island to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
Independence Day is always one of the island's busiest weekends.
“We got here about 8:30, 8:45 a.m. and the beach was already crowded,” beachgoer Matthew Lee said.
The holiday falling on a Tuesday made for great business five days in a row, multiple business owners said.
“Normally if it's closer to the weekend, we see the weekends getting jam-packed — not so much this year," Grapevine Café General Manager Genaro Adauto said. “It landed on a Tuesday, so we've been seeing a pretty generous stretch of people coming in Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday."
Wanna Wanna Beach Bar & Grill General Manager Bryan Bell said sales on Monday night were even better than those from Saturday night.
“Almost double what they would be on a normal Monday,” Bell said.
With restaurants and beaches crowded, expect the causeway to also be packed with bumper to bumper traffic.
