Crowds flock to Weslaco poultry farm to purchase their own chickens amid high egg prices

Dozens of people flocked to Three Kings Poultry in Weslaco, but not to buy eggs.

“It's cheaper to buy the chicken than to buy the eggs, so might as well come and buy the chicken,” Laredo resident Juan Santos said.

Santos was among the dozens of people who showed up to purchase hens for $7 each, or $6 each if you buy more than 10 hens.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has increased from $1.50 per dozen in 2021 to $7.35 per dozen in 2025.

Santos and other customers at Three Kings Poultry said they’ve decided to buy chickens to stop having to buy eggs.

The poultry farm opened Tuesday at 8 a.m. with 4,000 chickens. By 10:30 a.m. that same day, over a thousand of them had been sold.

Farm owner Daniel Lopez has been selling chickens for 10 years. He said he saw a spike in sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, but Tuesday’s crowd was different.

“This is probably a little bit worse, a little bit more hectic,” Lopez said. “Warms my heart a lot seeing a lot of people taking an interest in it."

With the price hikes directly linked to bird flu outbreaks, Hidalgo County Cowboy Teo Martinez offered advice to those looking to buy chickens to avoid having to buy eggs.

Martinez said the chickens need to roam free. If that’s not an option, make sure their enclosure is in good condition.

“Keep them in a nice space and with fresh water,” Martinez said. “If you have them in the little corral, you have to keep it clean every day."

Martinez said keeping chickens is a lot of work, but he encourages people to give it a try.

Keep in mind, some cities have restrictions on what kind of animals you’re allowed to have, and how many.

Be sure to check with your city before buying chickens to make sure it’s OK to have them on your property.

