Crowds line up for Ramon Ayala's annual Christmas posada

A holiday tradition continues for the city of Hidalgo.

The city held Ramon Ayala’s annual Christmas posada Wednesday.

The event — held at 704 E. Ramon Ayala Drive — started at 5 p.m. with a toy giveaway that hundreds of people had been lined up for since as early as 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The posada continues with performances from several live bands through midnight.

At 10:40 p.m., a mystery band is set to perform at the posada.

