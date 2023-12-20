Crowds line up for Ramon Ayala's annual Christmas posada
A holiday tradition continues for the city of Hidalgo.
The city held Ramon Ayala’s annual Christmas posada Wednesday.
The event — held at 704 E. Ramon Ayala Drive — started at 5 p.m. with a toy giveaway that hundreds of people had been lined up for since as early as 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The posada continues with performances from several live bands through midnight.
At 10:40 p.m., a mystery band is set to perform at the posada.
