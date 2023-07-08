Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Edinburg, spokesperson says
A 49-year-old Edinburg man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while cycling, according to a city spokesperson.
Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the 1000 block of East University Drive Friday shortly before 11 p.m. where they encountered the cyclist who had been struck, according to city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.
The cyclist was hospitalized due to possible internal injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and “there was no intoxication involved,” Lerma added.
Edinburg police are investigating the incident, Lerma said, adding that charges haven’t been filed against the driver.
