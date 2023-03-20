x

Dairy Queen offering free ice cream at certain locations in the Valley

2 hours 6 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, March 20 2023 Mar 20, 2023 March 20, 2023 6:59 PM March 20, 2023 in News - Local

People can get free ice cream at certain Dairy Queen locations across the Rio Grand Valley.

The small cones are free, but you can also pay a $1 to dip it. 

It's a fundraiser benefitting Driscoll Children's Hospital, which provides pediatric care here in South Texas.

It's one free cone per person and only today.

