Dairy Queen offering free ice cream at certain locations in the Valley
People can get free ice cream at certain Dairy Queen locations across the Rio Grand Valley.
The small cones are free, but you can also pay a $1 to dip it.
It's a fundraiser benefitting Driscoll Children's Hospital, which provides pediatric care here in South Texas.
It's one free cone per person and only today.
