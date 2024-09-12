Dále Gas to the McAllen Holiday Parade
HARLINGEN - McAllen Holiday Parade organizers will have some special announcements to help get everyone ready for a star-studded event on Friday, Nov. 17 at 11:00 a.m.
Bert Ogden & Fiesta Dealerships, the exclusive automotive sponsor for the McAllen Holiday Parade, will give residents in the Rio Grande Valley a chance to earn VIP Stadium Tickets for the parade through a very special promotion.
The event will take place at Bert Ogden Toyota in Harlingen on 8721 W. Expressway 83. For more information please contact: Xochitl Mora, City of McAllen Office of Communications (956) 681-1202 / (956) 662-9269.
