Dallas Cowboy Hall of Famer Michael Irvin will be celebrity guest at McAllen Christmas Parade

One of the celebrity guests at this year's McAllen Holiday Parade will be Dallas Cowboy legend and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

Irvin said he always enjoys coming to the Rio Grande Valley.

"Every off-season all the guys would say, 'man Michael you're going to McAllen', you know what I mean, we're going to the Valley. I say yeah we're going to go back there so because we got a chance to get out and meet the fans in the off-season, and you find out, and you could feel these are real cowboys fans around here," Irvin said.

The McAllen Holiday Parade will be December 2.

For more information, head over to mcallenholidayparade.com.