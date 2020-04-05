Dallas faces Western Conference-leader St. Louis

By The Associated Press



St. Louis Blues (15-5-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (15-9-2, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues.

The Stars are 5-2-1 against the rest of their division. Dallas has converted on 14.7% of power-play opportunities, scoring 11 power-play goals.

The Blues are 9-2-3 in Western Conference play. St. Louis ranks seventh in the NHL shooting 10.3% and averaging 3.0 goals on 29.2 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 5, St. Louis won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin has recorded 21 total points while scoring six goals and adding 15 assists for the Stars. Radek Faksa has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with 17 total assists and has collected 22 points. David Perron has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Justin Dowling: day to day (upper body).

Blues Injuries: Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

