Dallas girl killed in explosion seen on video prior to blast

DALLAS (AP) - The family of a 12-year-old girl who died in a natural gas explosion at her Dallas home has released cellphone video the girl recorded in the minutes leading up to the blast.

Linda "Michellita" Rogers is shown in three separate short videos preparing her hair and wearing her uniform in preparation for a cheerleading event.

She speaks quietly so as not to wake her family in the early-morning hours. The last video, shot in hyper speed as she braided her hair, was recording when the explosion occurred Feb. 23.

Her family was able to escape from the rubble of the home.

The National Transportation Safety Board found that Atmos Energy had received complaints weeks before the explosion of gas leaks in the neighborhood.

The company in a court filing has denied it failed to adequately respond to leaks in the area.

