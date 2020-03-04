Dallas woman and son in custody after CBP foils smuggle attempt at Hidalgo bridge

HIDALGO – A mother and son are facing federal charges. The two were allegedly busted for trying to cross meth and heroin into the U.S.

Customs and Border Protection say the drugs are worth more than $2.9 million on the streets. All of it was hidden inside the tires of the SUV the Dallas natives were in.

It happened at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Saturday.