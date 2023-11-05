Dash cam footage shows suspected DWI driver crashing into patrol unit

A man was arrested Monday night after crashing into a Cameron County constable patrol unit and attempted to flee the scene.

According to Constable Precinct 2 Abel Gomez, a Precinct 2 deputy constable was assisting the Texas Department of Transportation subcontracted road crew that was conducting routine maintenance on I-69, north of Alton Gloor Boulevard.

At around 10 p.m., a GMC Sierra truck struck the constable unit, Gomez said.

He said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Mario Alberto Castillo, attempted to leave the scene of the accident and a brief pursuit began.

The pursuit ended in the parking lot of a Stripes store at the intersection of Frontage Road and FM 511. After a brief struggle, Castillo was taken into custody. He also showed signs of intoxication, Gomez said.

Castillo was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated, and additional charges are pending.

The deputy involved in the accident did not appear to have sustained serious injuries.