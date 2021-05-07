Data breach at Brownsville Community Health Center
A data breach putting the information of more than 4,200 patients of the Brownsville Community Health Center at risk.
The center said in a press release someone accessed data from former subcontractor Capture-RX in February.
The data includes names, birthdays and prescription information of patients in the center.
A health center official said in the next 10 days affected patients will be notified that their information was taken.
More News
News Video
-
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visits Donna migrant facility
-
Police: 29 people recovered from semitrailer in Texas
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: May 7, 2021
-
Homebound vaccination efforts continue in city of Mission, Hidalgo County
-
First international flight in 25 years lands at Harlingen airport