Data breach at Brownsville Community Health Center

A data breach putting the information of more than 4,200 patients of the Brownsville Community Health Center at risk.

The center said in a press release someone accessed data from former subcontractor Capture-RX in February.

The data includes names, birthdays and prescription information of patients in the center.

A health center official said in the next 10 days affected patients will be notified that their information was taken.