David Roddy shines in Vipers debut as team wins fourth straight

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers took down the Texas Legends on Thursday night 140-118.

David Roddy shined in his Vipers debut, scoring 18 points on 7/12 shooting off the bench.

“I felt great to be back there and see it go in the hoop,” Roddy said. “Have to continue to grow in that sense and let it fly.

“Roddy got here last night, went through shootarounds, picked up the plays pretty quickly and we can see he's a great basketball player,” Vipers head coach Joseph Blair added. “He came in and contributed well right away.”

Roddy was one of five Vipers to score 18+ points on the night. Jack McVeigh finished with a team-high 23 points, Teddy Allen added 19 points, and Kevin Cross Jr. and Daishen Nix each finished with 18 points a piece. Markquis Nowell added 17 assists.

With the victory, the Vipers have now won four straight games. That ties their longest winning streak of the season.

The Vipers are back in action this Saturday against the Texas Legends with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. in Edinburg.