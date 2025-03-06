DEA agents, Pharr police seize nearly $5 million worth of meth hidden in blueberry pallets
Federal agents and officers with the Pharr Police Department seized 1,500 pounds of meth hidden in pallets of blueberries, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The meth had a street value of approximately $4.8 million, according to a DEA official.
Eric Castañeda, assistant special agent with the McAllen DEA office, announced the seizure in a Thursday news conference.
The seizure was done after the Pharr Police Department contact the DEA office on Tuesday regarding a warehouse that contained “suspected narcotics,” according to Castañeda.
The load originated in the Mexican state of Michoacán and was destined for Atlanta, Georgia.
This was the third-largest seizure made in the area since the beginning of the year, Castañeda said.
