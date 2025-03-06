DEA agents, Pharr police seize nearly $5 million worth of meth hidden in blueberry pallets

Photo credit: Drug Enforcement Administration-Houston Division

Federal agents and officers with the Pharr Police Department seized 1,500 pounds of meth hidden in pallets of blueberries, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The meth had a street value of approximately $4.8 million, according to a DEA official.

Eric Castañeda, assistant special agent with the McAllen DEA office, announced the seizure in a Thursday news conference.

The seizure was done after the Pharr Police Department contact the DEA office on Tuesday regarding a warehouse that contained “suspected narcotics,” according to Castañeda.

The load originated in the Mexican state of Michoacán and was destined for Atlanta, Georgia.

This was the third-largest seizure made in the area since the beginning of the year, Castañeda said.