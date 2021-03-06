Dead mountain lion found in Cameron County

Texas Game Wardens discovered a dead mountain lion in Cameron County on Saturday morning.

Game Wardens just released these photos of a young? male Mountain lion found deceased off Highway 77 between Willacy and... Posted by KRGV Christian von Preysing on Saturday, March 6, 2021

In a news release, TGW said the carcass of a young male mountain lion was found in the median off Highway 77 north of the Cameron County line.

"The carcass of the animal is in possession of TPWD personnel," the release stated. "This is the 4th confirmed mountain lion in the RGV area in 15 years."

TGW confirmed to Channel 5 News that the mountain lion showed signs of being hit by a car.