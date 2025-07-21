x

Deadline to apply for FEMA assistance in Valley March floods approaching

1 day 21 hours 28 minutes ago Saturday, July 19 2025 Jul 19, 2025 July 19, 2025 12:52 PM July 19, 2025 in News - Local

Rio Grande Valley residents impacted by the March floods only have three days left to apply for flood assistance through FEMA.

The deadline to apply is July 22. Residents can apply online, by phone or in person. There are several FEMA disaster recovery centers across the Valley.

Cameron County

San Benito Parks and Recreation Building
705 N Bowie St.
San Benito, TX

Harlingen Convention Center
701 Harlingen Heights
Harlingen, TX

Hidalgo County

Pharr Development & Research Center  
850 W. Dicker Rd  
Pharr, TX

Weslaco EDC
275 S. Kansas Ave.
Weslaco, TX

Those centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

