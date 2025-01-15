Deadline to pay property taxes in Hidalgo County approaching

The deadline to pay property taxes in Hidalgo County is set for Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

Those who don’t pay by that date could face penalties or interest charges.

Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Pablo Villarreal said he’s urging property owners to not wait until the last minute to pay.

“If you don't pay the base amount by January 31, we are looking at a 7% penalty and interest February 1, so we advise them to come by early and pay their taxes,” Villarreal said.

Property owners can pay their taxes in person, by mail or online.

Those mailing their payments must make sure it’s postmarked by Jan. 31.

On Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, the Weslaco, McAllen, Edinburg and Mission offices will have extended hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A list of locations is available here.