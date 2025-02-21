Deadly auto-pedestrian crash on the expressway in Pharr causes lane closure

A fatal auto-pedestrian accident caused a lane closure on West Interstate 2 in Pharr on Friday, according to city of Pharr spokesperson Michael Martinez.

Martinez said a man was killed after attempting to cross the interstate and was struck by a vehicle at the 1600 block of West I-2. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The city of Pharr sent out an alert warning drivers of traffic delays due to the accident.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane from Cage Boulevard to Jackson Road on the interstate, drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, according to the alert.

The city of Pharr posted on Facebook alternative routes drivers can take. Anyone heading southbound can exit Sioux Road or Nolana Avenue, and drivers heading westbound can take the Cage Boulevard exit.

The crash remains under investigation.