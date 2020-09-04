Deadly crash investigation continues in Los Fresnos

A fatal crash claimed the lives of a grandmother and two of her grandchildren as their mother watched medical personnel try to save them.

It happened on Wednesday near Highway 100 in Los Fresnos.

Dorothy Sanchez only knew 6 year old Reynaldo Alvarado and 2 year old Ariel Castillo for a short time, but they impacted each other quickly.

Her husband grew up with their mother Larissa. It was more like a family than a friendship.

On Wednesday, on what was supposed to be an exciting day, that family was torn apart.

Investigators say a blown out tire caused an SUV to slam into the family's vehicle, killing their grandmother Maria Zamora and later claiming the lives of Reynaldo and Ariel.

