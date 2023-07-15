Deadly Donna fire caused by burning trash, fire marshal says

The cause of a fire in Donna that killed a 9-year-old boy was ruled as “accidental,” according to the Hidalgo County fire marshal.

The July 5 fire happened at around 2 a.m. on Julius Avenue after ashes from trash that a family burned in a barrel reignited and spread to the home, Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza.

The fire started underneath the home and spread to the inside of the bathroom near the bedroom of where the boy was sleeping, Garza added.

PREVIOUS STORY: 9-year-old boy dies in overnight house fire in Donna

The boy died of smoke inhalation, according to Garza.

Garza said a little girl inside the home woke up to the smell of smoke and saw fire. She then ran to wake up the rest of the family.

The family managed to get out of the home when they noticed the boy was not with them.

For those burning trash outside in a barrel, Garza recommends letting the ashes cool down completely and then dousing it with water.