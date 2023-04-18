Deadly fuel tanker fire under investigation in Brownsville

One person died Monday evening in a fuel tanker fire on the expressway in Brownsville, according to police.

An 18-wheeler carrying fuel rolled over while traveling northbound on the Interstate 69 near the Olmito exit on FM511 at around 7 p.m. and burst into flames, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The Brownsville Fire Department also responded to the fire.

“They have actually confirmed there has been one person that they've located that has been deceased,” Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval said.

Roads in the area reopened as of Monday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will investigate the accident, Sandoval added.