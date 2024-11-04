‘Deal gone wrong:’ Three charged in fatal Brownsville shooting

Three individuals were arraigned Monday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Brownsville that police say was the result of a deal to buy a gun gone wrong.

Allexsis Marie Street, 22, Kody Gonser, 20 and D'Marco Donez, 19, were charged with murder, engaging and organized criminal activity in connection with a shooting that occurred on Friday, Nov. 1.

Street and Gonser were also charged with failure to report a felony. Their bonds were set at over $2 million, while Donez's bond was set at $2 million.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Kevin Villafranca Torres, died following the shooting. According to a previous report, Torres was found with a gunshot wound to the head lying on the southbound frontage road directly in front of 7077 N. Expressway 83 Friday at around 8:50 p.m.

The Brownsville Police Department identified Donez as the alleged shooter. Police said the other two suspects are being charged because they were with him when the shooting happened.

Brownsville police spokesperson Officer Abril Luna said Torres met up with the trio to buy a gun.

“It was a deal gone wrong,” Luna said. “The victim was there to purchase a hand gun. They had a disagreement and there was gun fire exchanged.”

The trio were arrested after police found the suspect vehicle — a 2011 red Chevy Cruze — registered to an address out of the 1400 block of Vermont Drive in Harlingen.

Officers with the Brownsville and Harlingen police departments found the suspect vehicle at the residence early Saturday morning, leading to a standoff with police.

Street and Gonser were detained when the standoff ended, according to a news release. Donez was apprehended later that day in Harlingen.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A GoFundMe was set up for Torres' family. You can donate to it online.