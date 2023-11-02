Death investigation underway in Alamo

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Alamo Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday at a mobile home.

The Alamo Police Department responded to a mobile home at the Acacia RV & MH Park Monday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. where they found a woman in her late 30s dead, according to Alamo police Chief Richard Ozuna said.

A male subject was found in the same room as the victim, and he’s been hospitalized since Monday, Ozuna said, adding that his condition was not immediately known.

Ozuna said the incident is an equivocal death investigation being treated as a homicide.

Police are not releasing the victims’ identities at this time.